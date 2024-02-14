AI Amplifies Calls for Change: Families of Gun Violence Victims Turn to Technology

In a world where gun violence continues to claim innocent lives, families of victims are turning to artificial intelligence to amplify their calls for change. The Shotline, a campaign led by the organization Change the Ref and March for Our Lives, is using AI to recreate the voices of loved ones lost to gun violence and send robocalls to lawmakers who oppose stricter gun laws.

AI Gives Voice to the Silenced

Joaquin 'Guac' Oliver, a vibrant teenager who dreamed of becoming an artist, was among the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Today, his voice lives on through AI technology, urging lawmakers to take action on gun control. Joaquin's parents, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, immigrants from Venezuela, are determined to make their son's voice heard in the fight against gun violence.

Families Unite for Change

The Olivers are not alone in their quest. Families of other gun violence victims, such as Akilah Dasilva, Uziyah Garcia, and Ethan Song, have joined forces to demand change. Their AI-generated messages call on Congress to ban the sale of AR-15 style guns and enact stricter background checks. The campaign has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that using AI to recreate voices is unethical. However, supporters maintain that the messages come from a place of love and loss, and that the ends justify the means.

Turning Grief into Action

For the families involved in The Shotline, the use of AI is about more than just sending robocalls. It's about ensuring that their loved ones' stories are heard and that their lives serve as catalysts for change. As Patricia Oliver explains, "If we want laws changed, we need to call our representatives and make our voices heard." The campaign seeks to do just that, using the power of AI to give voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves.

As the debate on gun control continues, the families of gun violence victims remain steadfast in their mission to create a safer world for future generations. Through The Shotline, they hope to turn their grief into action and make a real difference in the fight against gun violence.

