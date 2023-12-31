en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government’s Capability to Handle Economic Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:39 pm EST
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government’s Capability to Handle Economic Challenges

Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, leader of the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) and parliamentary representative for Dh. Meedhoo, recently delivered a New Year’s address that exhibited his confidence in the Maldivian government’s ability to navigate potential economic hurdles in the coming year. Despite the significant changes the Maldives underwent in the past year, including the election of Dr. Mohamed Muizzu in September, Siyam remained optimistic about the nation’s future.

Muizzu’s Election and Its Impact

President Mohamed Muizzu’s victory in the September 2023 presidential elections marked a significant shift in the Maldives’ political landscape. The former Mayor of Malé triumphed over incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in a second-round runoff, a turn of events with substantial implications for the nation’s foreign policy. Muizzu’s administration has already shown its leanings, distancing the Maldives from long-standing ally India and moving closer to China.

Proactive Economic Measures

Notwithstanding warnings from international financial institutions about impending economic difficulties, Siyam underscored the government’s active measures to fortify the economy. He pointed out the government’s initiatives to create new trading opportunities and encourage economic growth. Siyam expressed his belief in the government’s capacity to handle the potential economic challenges forecasted and urged citizens to fulfill their civic duties.

Siyam’s Views on International Issues

Furthermore, Siyam touched on international issues, particularly the plight of Palestinians in Gaza. Labeling this as a significant concern for the Islamic Ummah, Siyam condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians. He strongly urged the international community to ensure that the rights of Palestinians are recognized and upheld.

0
Economy Maldives Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts

By Saboor Bayat

Investor Outlook for 2024: A Promising Year Ahead

By Dil Bar Irshad

President Museveni Advocates Large-Scale Cattle Rearing for Economic Progress

By Israel Ojoko

Museveni's New Year Message Focuses on Agriculture's Role in Uganda's Economic Development

By Israel Ojoko

GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections ...
@Economy · 6 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections ...
heart comment 0
President Ruto’s Transformative Initiative: A Leap Towards Inclusive Economic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

President Ruto's Transformative Initiative: A Leap Towards Inclusive Economic Growth
Record $1 Trillion Credit Card Debt Amidst Rising Costs: A Test for American Consumers

By Rafia Tasleem

Record $1 Trillion Credit Card Debt Amidst Rising Costs: A Test for American Consumers
Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto

By Geeta Pillai

Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto
President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers’ Concerns

By Safak Costu

President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers' Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
55 seconds
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
1 min
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
3 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
3 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
4 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
6 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
6 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
15 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
17 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app