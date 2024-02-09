AgriSA Endorses President Ramaphosa's 2024 SONA

In a resounding endorsement of President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), AgriSA, South Africa's leading agricultural representative, has hailed the emphasis on agriculture's crucial role in the nation's economy. The organization praised the recognition of agriculture's potential to drive growth, create jobs, and ensure food security.

A significant point of approval from AgriSA revolves around the advancements in land reform initiatives. President Ramaphosa revealed that approximately 25% of farmland is now owned by black South Africans, a marked improvement since the inception of these reforms.

While some agricultural stakeholders have welcomed this recognition, others, such as the Democratic Alliance's shadow minister of agriculture, have expressed disappointment, pointing to the ongoing challenges faced by farmers.

Aligning with the National Development Plan 2030

Johann Kotz, AgriSA's CEO, underscored the importance of aligning land reform efforts with the goals outlined in the National Development Plan 2030 (NDP). He emphasized the necessity of developing comprehensive strategies to address the agriculture sector's challenges and capitalize on its opportunities.

This sentiment was echoed by Agbiz CEO, who, despite acknowledging the progress made, voiced concerns about the lack of new policy direction in the President's address.

Public-Private Partnerships: A Catalyst for Change

AgriSA also voiced its support for President Ramaphosa's call for robust public-private partnerships. These collaborations are seen as vital for advancements in energy, logistics, and infrastructure, all of which are integral to enhancing the agricultural sector's productivity and sustainability.

As South Africa continues to navigate its complex socio-economic landscape, the agricultural sector's role in the nation's development has never been more critical. AgriSA's endorsement of President Ramaphosa's SONA 2024 serves as a testament to the potential of agriculture to drive growth, create jobs, and ensure food security.