Health

Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore’s Trans Fat Ban

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore’s Trans Fat Ban

In an era marked by growing health consciousness, the city of Baltimore emerged as a pioneer, thanks to the relentless efforts of the late Agnes Welch. The former Baltimore City Council member, who passed away at 99, spearheaded the drive to ban trans fats from restaurants across the city — an initiative that positioned Baltimore as one of the first US cities to enact such health-centric legislation.

A Legacy Rooted in Public Health

Welch’s commitment to public health was unwavering. She famously rallied for unanimous support from her fellow council members for the trans fat ban, asserting her responsibility to protect the health and welfare of Baltimore’s citizens. This critical push for unanimity was indicative of her larger belief in collective action for public good.

The Unforgettable City Council Meeting

The recollection of the City Council meeting that led to the trans fat ban was shared by Joshua Sharfstein, who served as Baltimore’s health commissioner during this transformative period. He bore witness to Welch’s unyielding determination and her pivotal role in ensuring the ban’s successful passage, notwithstanding the uncertainties that clouded its prospects.

Remembering Agnes Welch

Agnes Welch passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center on December 26. She had served the citizens of Baltimore from 1983 to 2010 in various leadership roles, including chair of Urban Affairs and Aging. Even in her absence, her legacy continues to inspire and guide the city’s public health policies, underscoring the importance of visionary leadership in shaping a city’s trajectory and safeguarding its citizen’s welfare.

Health Politics United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

