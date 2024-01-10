Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment

The former Member of Parliament for Builsa North constituency and Deputy Upper East Regional Minister for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana, Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, breathed her last on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, after a brief illness. Known for her pioneering spirit, Chigabatia marked her place in history as the first woman to be elected as the NPP Regional Chairman in the northern region back in the 90s.

A Pillar of Public Service

Chigabatia, often referred to as a “mother for all,” served as an MP from 2005 to 2009. Despite her unwavering commitment to public service and women’s empowerment, she lost her seat in the 2008 General elections to Timothy Ataboadey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). However, her loss did not deter her from continuing her efforts for the upliftment of women, especially those hailing from the northern regions of Ghana.

Championing Women’s Issues

During her tenure, Chigabatia was instrumental in addressing the challenges faced by northern women. She made significant contributions to the discourse on women’s issues in Parliament, particularly on Women’s Day. She was known for her ability to articulate the concerns of women effectively, ensuring that their voices were heard at the highest levels of governance.

Early Life and Education

Born on October 20, 1956, in Chuchuliga, Upper East Region, Chigabatia had a keen interest in education. She pursued studies at several institutions, including Accra Polytechnic, where she earned an Advance Level Certificate in Catering. Her educational pursuits were a testament to her belief in self-improvement and lifelong learning.

The news of Chigabatia’s demise has been received with deep sorrow. Our condolences extend to her family, friends, and all those touched by her remarkable life and service. May her soul rest in peace.