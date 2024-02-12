Age Limit for Government Jobs in Telangana Increased to 46: A Boost for Unemployed Youth

In a move set to benefit thousands of unemployed youth in Telangana, the state government has decided to raise the upper age limit for direct recruitment in public services. The decision, announced by the Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government, increases the maximum age limit from 44 to 46 years for a period of two years.

Age Limit for Government Jobs Increased: A Relief for Unemployed Youth

The Telangana government's decision to increase the age limit for government job applications will allow individuals up to 46 years old to apply for various positions. This decision comes as a relief to those job seekers who have exceeded the age limit due to delays in notifications and incidents such as the TSPSC paper leak.

The Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government released a Government Order (GO) raising the maximum age limit to 46 years for government jobs, including Group 1. This decision will provide an opportunity for more candidates to apply for the positions and help address the concerns of unemployed youth in the state.

Impact of the Age Limit Increase

The decision to increase the age limit for government job applications is expected to have a significant impact on the unemployment rate in Telangana. With more candidates becoming eligible for recruitment, the competition for government jobs is likely to increase, resulting in a more rigorous selection process.

The decision is also expected to benefit candidates who have been preparing for government jobs for several years but have been unable to apply due to the age limit. The increased age limit will provide them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and qualifications and secure a stable job in the public sector.

Revocation of GO 46 Under Consideration

In a related development, the new Chief Minister of Hyderabad, A. Revanth Reddy, is considering revoking the contentious police recruitment GO 46, which had led to protests by job aspirants. The previous BRS government had issued a notification for police recruitment in March 2022 and completed the selection process for 15,750 posts in October 2023, but the appointment process is pending due to a court case.

The High Court recently directed the state government to issue appointment orders for the selected persons. Advocate-General Sudarshan Reddy and other officials have suggested that there is no other option but to issue appointment orders for the 15,750 posts. The officials also suggested that the CM consider cancelling GO 46 for new notifications.

The CM said that the government will take a decision on the cancellation of the GO and issue new notifications after discussion in the Assembly.

In conclusion, the Telangana government's decision to increase the age limit for government job applications is a welcome move that will benefit thousands of unemployed youth in the state. The decision will provide more opportunities for candidates to apply for government jobs and help reduce the unemployment rate. Meanwhile, the new Chief Minister of Hyderabad is considering revoking the contentious police recruitment GO 46, which is expected to bring relief to the selected candidates who have been waiting for their appointment orders.