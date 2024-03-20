AFU Seizes Fraudster Daniel Mtimkulu's Assets to Repay Prasa R5.5 Million

In a significant move against fraud and corruption, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained an order to confiscate the assets of Daniel Mtimkulu, a convicted fraudster, in a bid to recover over R5.5 million owed to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). This decision comes after Mtimkulu fraudulently inflated his salary by misrepresenting his qualifications during his tenure as the head of engineering at Prasa.

Background of the Case

The Gauteng High Court previously ruled in 2019 that Mtimkulu had to reimburse Prasa the difference of more than R5.5 million, which he received between 2010 and 2015 from a salary hike obtained through deceit. Mtimkulu claimed to have engineering qualifications from the Vaal University of Technology and a doctorate from the Technical University of Munich, which were later found to be falsified. This led to his salary being increased from R1.65 million to R2.8 million annually. Despite the court's ruling, Mtimkulu had not repaid the amount, prompting the AFU's intervention.

AFU's Restrained Seizure

The AFU's order allows for the seizure of Mtimkulu's properties in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Langebaan. However, the magistrate Philip Venter of the Palm Ridge High Court placed limitations on the seizure. At least R1.1 million from the sale of Mtimkulu's Johannesburg property must be paid to Assetline, a short-term loan company, due to a prior court order. Additionally, the NPA is restrained from taking more than 50% of the worth of properties in Langebaan and Cape Town, acknowledging they were co-owned by Mtimkulu's ex-wife.

Broader Implications and Reactions

Rail activist organization UniteBehind has lauded the AFU's actions, highlighting the broader implications of Mtimkulu's fraudulent activities on South Africa's rail system. Mtimkulu was implicated in the 'tall trains' scandal, where Prasa paid R2.7 billion for locomotives unsuitable for South Africa's rail lines due to specifications he provided. This incident underscores the far-reaching consequences of corruption within public enterprises. UniteBehind's legal officer, Joseph Mayson, emphasized the need for stringent penalties, including maximum jail time for Mtimkulu, to serve as a deterrent against similar corrupt practices in the future.

This case illustrates the ongoing challenges in combating fraud and corruption within South Africa's public sector, while also highlighting the measures being taken to hold individuals accountable for their actions. As the AFU proceeds with the asset seizure, the outcome of this case could set a precedent for future actions against fraudulent conduct in public enterprises.