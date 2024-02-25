After 30 years, Janmashtami was celebrated at Lal Chowk in Kashmir: Amit Shah

In a spirited gathering in Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ardently extolled the abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution, marking a significant pivot in Jammu and Kashmir's narrative. The series of events, which Shah referenced, included the vibrant celebration of Janmashtami at Srinagar's Lal Chowk after a hiatus of 30 years, the reopening of movie theatres, and the peaceful procession of Muharram, painting a picture of normalcy and communal harmony in a region once riddled with strife.

Advertisment

Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah's address to the masses was not just a recount of the past but a forward-looking affirmation of the progress in Jammu and Kashmir. By highlighting the cultural celebrations and public gatherings now possible in the region, Shah underscored the central government's commitment to ensuring peace and prosperity. The narrative of change, as depicted by Shah, aimed at showcasing the direct impact of revoking Article 370, a move that had been met with both applause and criticism at the national and international levels.

Accusations Against Congress

Advertisment

Shah's discourse took a critical turn as he lambasted the Congress party for its seven-decade governance, accusing it of fostering a dual system of governance, constitutions, and flags in India for the sake of appeasement. In his vehement critique, Shah contrasted the alleged corruption under the Congress regime, quantifying it to a staggering Rs 12 lakh crore, with the developmental strides made under the BJP's governance. The Union Home Minister drew parallels between the Mahabharata's narrative of a nation-loving group led by Prime Minister Modi and an alliance of seven families entrenched in dynastic politics and corruption.

Reviving Madhya Pradesh's Fortunes

Shifting focus to Madhya Pradesh, Shah highlighted the BJP's endeavors to transform the state from a 'sick' status to aspiring for a developed tag. He cited significant increases in fund allocations to the state under the Modi government compared to the previous Congress-led UPA government. Shah's rallying cry to the BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh, as detailed in a report by ThePrint, emphasized the goal to win more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, symbolizing not just a numerical target but the emblematic victory over Article 370's revocation.

In a narrative that was as much about celebrating the past achievements as it was about setting a vision for the future, Amit Shah's address in Madhya Pradesh served as a poignant reminder of the BJP's commitment to its core agendas. The mention of Janmashtami celebrations in Lal Chowk, a symbol of newfound communal harmony, juxtaposed with the critical examination of the Congress party's past policies, set the stage for a discourse that was not just about political victories but about the tangible changes in the lives of the people in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.