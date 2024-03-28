AFSPA Extended in Arunachal Pradesh Districts, Declared 'Disturbed Areas' by MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially prolonged the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in select regions of Arunachal Pradesh, marking them as 'disturbed areas' for another half year. This extension, effective from April 1, 2024, encompasses three districts entirely and portions of another, reflecting the central government's assessment of security needs in these locales.

Background of the Extension

The decision to extend AFSPA in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, alongside certain areas within the Namsai district, comes after a careful review of the security situation in these parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Initially, the act was imposed to empower security forces with special provisions, such as arrest without warrant and property search without legal orders, aimed at maintaining public order in regions considered to be contentious or facing insurgency.

Implications of AFSPA

While AFSPA is designed to aid in maintaining peace and security, it has often been a subject of controversy, with debates surrounding its impact on human rights and civil liberties. The act's renewal in Arunachal Pradesh underscores the ongoing concerns about insurgency and the need for a robust security presence. However, it also reinvigorates discussions on finding a balance between security measures and safeguarding human rights.

Looking Ahead

As the AFSPA extension takes effect, the focus remains on the central and state governments' strategies to address insurgency while ensuring the protection of civil liberties. The move reflects the complexities of governing in areas with security challenges and the continuous efforts to establish a lasting peace. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this extension impacts both security and community relations in the affected districts.