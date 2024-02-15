AfriForum Opposes General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill

In a bold stance against what it perceives as a threat to democracy, AfriForum, a civil rights organization, has vehemently opposed the South African government's latest legislative move, the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB).

This critique comes at a crucial time when the government seeks to overhaul its intelligence framework, a decision spurred by the Constitutional Court's 2019 ruling against parts of the RICA surveillance law. The proposed amendments, aimed at rectifying past overreaches, ironically, are now under fire for potentially deepening the crisis of democratic freedoms in the nation.

The Heart of the Controversy

The controversy centers around several key amendments proposed in the GILAB, which AfriForum argues, could erode the very fabric of constitutional rights in South Africa. Among the contentious points is the expansion of vetting powers, which, according to the organization, could open the door to widespread surveillance on citizens under the guise of national security.

Additionally, the bill's broad definition of a 'person or institution of national security interest' raises the specter of unchecked governmental power, turning the state's intelligence apparatus into an omnipotent observer with little to no accountability. This, AfriForum posits, sets a dangerous precedent, potentially targeting whistleblowers and stifling freedom of expression.

A Historical Backdrop

The impetus for these amendments traces back to a 2019 Constitutional Court ruling, which found parts of the previous RICA surveillance law unconstitutional. This legal scrutiny, alongside revelations from the High-Level Review Panel and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, painted a damning picture of the nation's intelligence services.

The findings concluded that the agency had devolved into a tool for factional battles within the ruling party, serving the interests of former president Jacob Zuma rather than the state. The government's initiative to amend intelligence laws, therefore, was initially welcomed as a step towards rectifying the misuse of state power. However, the current iteration of the GILAB, as AfriForum argues, misses the mark on safeguarding citizens' rights in its bid to address past failings.