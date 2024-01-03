Africa’s Political Landscape: A Resurgence of Military Juntas and Democracy on Trial

From the heart of the Sahara to the shores of the Atlantic, Africa in 2023 was marked by a sudden resurgence of military juntas, particularly in its western and central regions. This wave of political instability was characterized by a series of coups that threw civilian politics into disarray, a phenomenon likened to a domino effect sweeping across the continent.

An Unsettled Continent

The seismic shift in Africa’s political landscape has stoked concerns about the state of democracy. The year witnessed the resurgence of military juntas in various nations, bringing turmoil and uncertainty. The eruption of this political volcano is not isolated; instead, it reflects broader regional dynamics, a web of interlocking crises that have put civilian politics under considerable pressure.

French Influence And Rising Opposition

As French flags burned in protests across French-speaking regions of Africa, the voices of dissent grew louder. Militants made strident declarations, speeches were laden with hostility towards Paris, and social media was awash with opposition to French policy. The discontent, fueled by military interventions and the persistence of the CFA franc, has intensified, culminating in a surge of Neo-Pan-Africanist sentiment.

There’s a palpable sense of disillusionment with the status quo. The resurgence of Pan-Africanist thought, gaining support from Moscow, is challenging the French influence and suggesting a shifting geopolitical landscape.

Looking Ahead: Democracy On Trial

As we step into 2024, the resilience of democratic processes in Africa will be put under the microscope. An unprecedented number of general elections – a total of 18 – are scheduled across the continent. Each election stands as a crucial test, an opportunity to reinforce democratic institutions or risk further instability. The coming year will undoubtedly cast a spotlight on Africa.

Meanwhile, the New York Times continues its commitment to in-depth reporting with a feature titled ‘Coast to Coast, a Corridor of Coups Brings Turmoil in Africa’. The story underscores the gravity of the challenges faced by African nations and promises to keep readers informed and engaged.

