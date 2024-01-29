Nigeria's Speaker Advocates African Parliaments for Good Governance and Democracy

Speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria, Abbas Tajudeen, has underscored the imperative role of African parliaments in fostering good governance and sustaining democracy. The statement was made during a visit by a delegation from the conference of speakers and presiding officers of African parliaments, where Tajudeen was represented by House leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbare.

During the discussion, Tajudeen emphasized the importance of social justice and the need to maintain a clear political landscape, devoid of military interference. He attributed this responsibility to both parliaments and executive branches, underlining their collective duty towards ensuring a stable democratic order.

Challenges Faced by Parliament Members

Speaking further, Tajudeen shed light on the challenges encountered by parliament members, attributing a significant part of these to the demanding electoral process. He suggested that the rigorous nature of this process often hinders their effective use of constitutional powers, leaving them with a limited timeframe to fulfill their mandates before the onset of the subsequent election cycle.

According to Tajudeen, parliaments need to focus on promoting democratisation and constitutionalism, going beyond the confines of liberal democracy. He lauded the formation of the Conference of Speakers, initiated by former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, expressing Nigeria's endorsement for the group. Furthermore, he proposed the establishment of a think-tank to inject fresh ideas into the democratic process.

African Debt Cancellation and Resource Management

Joe Ghartey, the delegation leader and former Deputy Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, emphasized the longstanding cooperation between Ghana and Nigeria. He also brought up the critical issue of debt cancellation for African countries, urging a unified approach involving executive leaders and foreign ministers in the quest for debt relief. Ghartey also highlighted the necessity for prudent management of resources within African nations, as an integral part of the solution to the debt issue.