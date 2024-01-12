African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) is gearing up to mark its 112th anniversary at the Mbombela Stadium with over 43,000 supporters. The party’s deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, confirmed that all preparations are underway, including significant logistical efforts such as arranging for the transport of attendees via at least 800 buses and more than 1,000 taxis.

Ramaphosa’s Speech: A Reflection of ANC’s Journey

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a break from party events to prepare his speech, scheduled to be delivered as the January 8 statement at 11:00 on Saturday. Ramaphosa is expected to reflect on the ANC’s accomplishments and challenges over the past 30 years, focusing on health, education, unemployment, the economy, and other party policies. The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has reviewed Ramaphosa’s speech and expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

A Unifying Call Amidst Political Challenges

The ANC has been engaging extensively across Mpumalanga, interacting with branches and community-based organizations to ensure a successful event. Amidst the upcoming elections and facing tough competition from smaller parties, the ANC’s internal debates and the expectations for Ramaphosa’s speech serve as a focal point. The speech is likely to address the disappointment of its constituency due to unfulfilled promises and the party’s track record.

Promotion of Democracy, Human Rights, and Social Justice

The ANC is expected to reaffirm its commitment to democracy, human rights, and social justice, with a focus on promoting effective and responsive governance in the lead-up to the 2024 national government elections. The event will also feature a demonstration expressing South Africa’s support for Palestine, following the genocidal case against Israel heard in The Hague.

The law enforcement agencies will ensure order in accordance with the Public Gatherings Act. With the stadium set to open at 05:00 on Saturday, the law enforcement agencies will secure the location. The ANC’s 112th anniversary promises to be a significant event, reflecting on the party’s path and setting the tone for the future.