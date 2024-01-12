en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) is gearing up to mark its 112th anniversary at the Mbombela Stadium with over 43,000 supporters. The party’s deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, confirmed that all preparations are underway, including significant logistical efforts such as arranging for the transport of attendees via at least 800 buses and more than 1,000 taxis.

Ramaphosa’s Speech: A Reflection of ANC’s Journey

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a break from party events to prepare his speech, scheduled to be delivered as the January 8 statement at 11:00 on Saturday. Ramaphosa is expected to reflect on the ANC’s accomplishments and challenges over the past 30 years, focusing on health, education, unemployment, the economy, and other party policies. The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has reviewed Ramaphosa’s speech and expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

A Unifying Call Amidst Political Challenges

The ANC has been engaging extensively across Mpumalanga, interacting with branches and community-based organizations to ensure a successful event. Amidst the upcoming elections and facing tough competition from smaller parties, the ANC’s internal debates and the expectations for Ramaphosa’s speech serve as a focal point. The speech is likely to address the disappointment of its constituency due to unfulfilled promises and the party’s track record.

Promotion of Democracy, Human Rights, and Social Justice

The ANC is expected to reaffirm its commitment to democracy, human rights, and social justice, with a focus on promoting effective and responsive governance in the lead-up to the 2024 national government elections. The event will also feature a demonstration expressing South Africa’s support for Palestine, following the genocidal case against Israel heard in The Hague.

The law enforcement agencies will ensure order in accordance with the Public Gatherings Act. With the stadium set to open at 05:00 on Saturday, the law enforcement agencies will secure the location. The ANC’s 112th anniversary promises to be a significant event, reflecting on the party’s path and setting the tone for the future.

0
Africa Politics South Africa
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
12 mins ago
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Lapaire, the notable Pan-African eyecare company, has secured a hefty $3 million in funding with the aim of expanding its affordable eyecare services throughout Africa. The funding round was headed by Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), with notable international investors such as AAIC, FINCA Ventures, and Beyond Capital also participating. The capital raised is set to
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Unveiling Africa’s Longest Intercontinental Routes: A South African Dominance
2 hours ago
Unveiling Africa’s Longest Intercontinental Routes: A South African Dominance
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
2 hours ago
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary
54 mins ago
Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
1 hour ago
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
2 hours ago
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
1 min
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
2 mins
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
3 mins
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
3 mins
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
6 mins
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
6 mins
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
9 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
10 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
35 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
37 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app