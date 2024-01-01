en English
Africa

Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation

As we traverse the threshold of 2024, Africa stands on the brink of a year that could redefine its role in global affairs. The continent is abuzz with anticipation, bracing itself for significant political and economic developments that are likely to shape its future. The youthful population of Africa, a demographic dynamo, is expected to play a transformative role in these changes.

A Tumultuous Year for Politics

Several events of note are slated for 2024, chief among them being key elections that could send ripples across the continent’s ‘heavyweights’. The political landscape is already shifting, with the Democratic Republic of Congo setting the tone as President Felix Tshisekedi secures another term amidst a contested election.

South Africa, in particular, is under the microscope as it heads towards a major election in April. Former president, Jacob Zuma, has announced his departure from the ANC to support a newly formed entity, uMkhonto weSizwe Spear of the Nation, a move seen as a direct challenge to the ANC and a bid to claim the party’s liberation credentials. Despite facing corruption charges, Zuma’s influence remains strong, particularly among Zulu traditionalists, which could prove crucial in the upcoming election.

Economic Reforms and Challenges

Alongside political upheavals, major economic reforms are on the horizon for Africa in 2024. Concerns over Eskom’s load shedding, government debt, and crime prevention are high on the agenda in South Africa as it gears up for the election. The ANC’s majority status hangs in the balance, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) making significant inroads.

Africa in the Global Landscape

These internal developments occur against a backdrop of escalating rivalry between China and the US-led West. As over 60 national elections, including the US presidential election, loom in 2024, the world teeters on the brink of a geopolitical shift. Africa’s role in this global narrative is yet to be defined. With over 40 countries, representing 41% of the world’s population and 42% of GDP, holding national elections, the implications of these outcomes will reverberate globally.

As 2024 unfolds, Africa will navigate these intricate dynamics, reshaping its future and potentially redefining its role in the global order. In this pivotal year, the youthful population of Africa will be a transformative force, potentially steering the continent towards a new era of growth and prosperity.

Africa Elections Politics
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

