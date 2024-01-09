en English
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change

In 2023, Africa was embroiled in a maelstrom of crises that transcended borders and echoed across the globe. From lethal clashes in Nigeria to a military coup in Gabon, the continent’s struggle with violence, political instability, economic challenges, and governance issues painted a somber picture.

Political Unrest and Violence

Political turbulence took center stage with Gabon witnessing a military coup that ousted Omar Bongo. Elected to a controversial third term despite health concerns, his ousting signaled a political upheaval in the country. Similarly, Niger’s government was overthrown by the military under the banner of combating corruption and bad governance. Eastern Congo continued its horrifying dance with militia-led violence while Uganda grappled with attacks by the Islamist rebel group ADF. The Central African Republic found itself trapped in a cycle of chaos and death, with no respite in sight.

Corruption and Economic Stagnation

South Africa, under the watch of President Cyril Ramaphosa, stumbled in its progress, raising eyebrows and drawing criticism. The election of William Ruto in Kenya further stoked concerns about corruption, police misconduct, and governmental incompetence. Reflecting a broader sentiment of pessimism across the continent, a survey revealed that over 60% of Kenyans believed their country was headed in a wrong direction.

The Refugee Crisis and Poverty

The refugee crisis worsened as people sought escape from the clutches of conflict and poverty, with Ethiopia, Sudan, and eastern Congo taking center stage. Africans accounted for a staggering 30% of the world’s refugees. The poverty rate in Congo reached alarming levels, and extreme poverty afflicted 431 million Africans continent-wide.

The year 2023 underscored the urgency for structured conversations and serious reflection on resolving Africa’s governance crisis. As the world turns the page to 2024, the hope is for a year of introspection, resilience, and positive change.

Africa Politics Refugees
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

