AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals’ Ban Amid Destabilization Claims

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have both rejected rumors of a ban on retired military generals entering military camps due to alleged destabilization plots against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration. These allegations have been categorically denied by both institutions, shedding light on the standard security measures in place.

A Routine Security Check, Not a Ban

Lieutenant Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla, the spokesperson for the AFP, addressed the issue during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo. She clarified that the standard identity checks conducted at the camps are part of routine security measures and should not be misconstrued as a ban. “Retired comrades are known and always welcomed,” she reassured.

PNP Stands with AFP

PNP Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. echoed the AFP’s sentiments, dismissing the rumors as baseless. He emphasized that there have been no official issuances preventing former generals from accessing police camps. Acorda Jr. also highlighted the potential adverse effects of such a ban on those seeking retirement benefits. He joined the AFP in denying any destabilization efforts against the current president.

Former Military Voices

Col. Medel Aguilar, a former AFP spokesperson, urged those disseminating destabilization rumors to refrain from involving the military in such unfounded allegations. He firmly stated that the military remains loyal to the Constitution, not to any individual or group seeking to undermine the current administration.