Afigya Sekyere East Youth Rally Behind Richard Barima Sarpong for 2024 NPP Primaries

In a decisive show of unity and foresight, youth groups and stakeholders in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency are fervently rallying behind Hon. Richard Barima Sarpong in the run-up to the 2024 NPP Primaries. Their endorsement, emphatically expressed during a press conference held on January 9, 2024, at Asante Agona, has not only set the political stage ablaze but also highlighted the growing influence of youth advocacy in politics.

Rising Confidence in Sarpong’s Leadership

The youth, the driving force of the constituency, have placed their trust in Sarpong. Their faith stems from his deep-rooted connection with the local community, his astute understanding of the challenges faced by the youth, and his pragmatic approach to addressing unemployment and welfare issues. The youth's endorsement of Sarpong is a testament to his credibility and the hope he represents.

The Afigya Project: A Beacon of Hope

A central element of Sarpong’s appeal is his proposed 'AFIGYA PROJECT.' The initiative targets the constituency's children, youth, and elders, offering them the promise of financial stability and a brighter future. Sarpong's commitment to alleviating the financial struggles of his constituents is evident in the tangible results this project has yielded so far.

The youth group is now urging NPP delegates to give their vote to Sarpong on January 27, 2024. They believe that Sarpong's local roots, humility, education, and exceptional oratory skills make him an ideal parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections. Sarpong’s candidacy, they argue, is a step towards a more representative and responsive parliament.