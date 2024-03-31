Afghanistan's Supreme Court Firm on Sharia Law, Ignores International Concerns

The Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has made it clear to TOLOnews that it remains steadfast in its commitment to implement Sharia law, unabated by the international community's pressure. Abdul Rahim Rashid, the court's spokesperson, asserts that the application of Islamic laws in Afghanistan is crucial for the country's security, stability, and development, despite international criticisms and concerns over human rights.

Unwavering Stance on Sharia

The Supreme Court's spokesperson, Abdul Rahim Rashid, emphasized that the application of Sharia laws is a fundamental demand of the citizens of Afghanistan. He pointed out that the Supreme Court is dedicated to the enforcement of Sharia decrees, viewing them as essential for eradicating injustice and ensuring the nation's prosperity. Despite international backlash, the court has executed five individuals for murder as part of its adherence to Islamic law, signaling a return to practices reminiscent of their rule before 2001.

Religious Scholars' Support

Supporting the Supreme Court's stance, Haseebullah Hanafi, a prominent religious scholar, highlighted the importance of Sharia laws in purging society of corruption. He advocated for the necessity of severe punishments, such as lashes and execution, to maintain societal order. This perspective underscores a broader support for the Supreme Court's approach among Afghanistan's religious community, despite international condemnation of these practices for their harshness and violation of human rights.

International Reactions and Concerns

The international community has expressed significant concerns over the Supreme Court's actions and the broader implications for human rights in Afghanistan. Organizations worldwide have decried the executions and the strict implementation of Sharia law, fearing for the safety and rights of Afghan citizens, particularly women and minorities. The court's disregard for international pressure highlights a complex tension between Afghanistan's internal governance and external expectations for human rights adherence.

The Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate's unwavering commitment to Sharia law, despite international outcry, presents a challenging scenario for Afghanistan's future. It raises questions about the balance between religious laws and human rights, and the international community's role in influencing domestic policies of sovereign nations. As Afghanistan continues on this path, the world watches closely, pondering the implications for the Afghan people and international relations at large.