Afghanistan's MoI Reports Over 12,000 Arrests in Six-Month Crackdown on Crime

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Afghanistan has announced a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities across the nation. In a detailed report shared with the media, the ministry disclosed that over 12,000 individuals were apprehended over the last six months of the solar year 1402, marking a substantial stride in the fight against crime and corruption.

Comprehensive Crackdown on Criminal Activities

In an extensive operation that spanned across various regions, Afghan security forces managed to detain individuals linked to nearly 9,000 criminal events. This operation not only led to the arrest of suspected criminals but also to the seizure of a considerable cache of light and heavy weaponry, along with explosives. Abdul Matin Qane, the spokesperson for the MoI, emphasized the scale and success of these operations, noting that among those arrested, 170 were identified as kidnappers, with 18 kidnapped victims subsequently freed.

Battle Against Corruption

The MoI's report also sheds light on the internal battle against corruption within its ranks, particularly within the military. A striking number of 800 individuals were arrested following investigations by the ministry's internal intelligence, pointing to a broader crackdown on corrupt practices that undermine the nation's security and governance. This effort underscores the government's commitment to rooting out corruption, a perennial issue that has plagued various sectors.

Training and Revenue Generation

Parallel to its operational successes, the MoI has also focused on strengthening its force through professional training programs. Nearly 19,000 security personnel have received training in the last six months, with an additional 30,000 currently enrolled in various programs. Notably, the inclusion of over 170 women among the graduates highlights an ongoing commitment to gender inclusivity within the security forces. Furthermore, the ministry reported a significant collection of over 13 billion Afghanis in revenue from traffic, passport services, and other sectors, showcasing an improvement in administrative efficiency and service delivery.

As the MoI continues to report successes in its rigorous campaign against crime and corruption, the broader implications for Afghanistan's security environment and governance structures are profound. These efforts signify a critical step towards restoring public trust and establishing a more stable and secure society. As the nation progresses, the sustained focus on training, inclusive participation, and the fight against corruption will be pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of Afghanistan's internal security and governance.