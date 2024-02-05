Afghanistan's Future Governance: Proposal for Federal Structure in Virtual Meeting

A virtual assembly convened on February 4th, 2024, saw several former Afghan officials and jihadist leaders propose a federal framework for the nation's future governance. The meeting, which culminated in the issuance of a document titled the 'Charter of the Federalists of Afghanistan', proposed the division of the country into 11 provincial units, with Kabul serving as a separate administrative entity.

Participants and Proposals

Notable attendees of the assembly included former Vice President Sarwar Danesh, former National Congress Party leader Mohiuddin Mahdi, and former members of the House of Representatives Niloofar Ibrahim, Masouma Khawari, and Zia Arya Nejad. Other attendees included Abdulmak, Rasoul Talib, and Faizullah Zaki.

The Charter of the Federalists of Afghanistan advocates for the new divisions of the future government to be based on a federal structure. This structure, the proponents argue, will address ongoing ethnic issues and potentially put an end to conflicts in the country.

Reactions to the Proposal

The proposal has sparked varied reactions among the political class in Afghanistan. Most leaders from the previous government who opposed the Taliban have welcomed the establishment of the Federalists of Afghanistan assembly. However, the Taliban and some other political leaders, including former presidents and a party leader, have opposed this system.

The Federalists' Assembly

Former Afghan officials, including the former Vice President Sarwar Danish and House of Representatives member Abdulatif Pedram, have established a political movement called the 'Federalists Assembly.' This movement aims to advocate for the implementation of a federal system for Afghanistan's future government. The proposal is seen as a potential solution to reshaping Afghanistan's governance model, as the nation continues to navigate a complex political landscape following the Taliban's takeover.