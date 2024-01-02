en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty

Amidst the changing political landscape and uncertainties, the Ministry of Information and Culture in Afghanistan has announced a fresh plan to facilitate travel for tourists to the country. The move came during a meeting that witnessed the participation of representatives from various ministries and directorates. The Acting Minister of Information and Culture emphasized the economic and political benefits of foreign tourism to Afghanistan.

Reviving Tourism in Afghanistan

The primary focus of the newly proposed plan is to establish the necessary principles, standards, and facilities for tourism, with the aim to attract global tourists. Participants from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, and other institutions shared their views on the proposed procedures and facilities for tourists. The consensus was the necessity for ongoing discussions to further refine the travel plan.

A Bright Spot Amidst Turmoil

Despite the U.S. withdrawal raising concerns about the future of human rights, particularly for women, and faltering peace talks with the Taliban, the Afghan government has displayed determination in developing its tourism sector. This announcement also noted that due to improved security nationwide, there has been a significant increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Afghanistan’s historical and touristic sites over the past two years.

Regional Cooperation

Further bolstering the prospects of tourism, the administration of Tajikistan’s Gorno Badakhshan region has resumed border cooperation with Afghanistan after three years of closures, potentially normalizing relations between the two neighboring countries. Tajikistan shares over 1,300 kilometers of border with Afghanistan, opening possibilities for cross-border tourism and cooperative efforts.

Afghanistan Politics Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

