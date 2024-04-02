At a significant Iftar gathering, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi, proclaimed a decisive victory against Daesh, asserting its complete eradication within the nation's borders. This announcement was made amidst international political representatives, emphasizing the need for a united global stance against extremism. Hanafi's remarks underscored the importance of international collaboration and non-interference, aiming for peace and security that benefits not only Afghanistan but also its neighbors and the wider world.

Victory Against Daesh

According to Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate's forces have successfully suppressed Daesh in Afghanistan, marking a significant milestone in the nation's fight against terrorism. This achievement is portrayed as a stepping stone towards fostering a safer environment, crucial for the country's stability and prosperity. Hanafi called for a strong and close understanding among neighboring, regional, and international countries to maintain this victory over Daesh and prevent its resurgence.

International Relations and Cooperation

In his speech, Hanafi reiterated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's desire for positive relations with the global community, based on mutual respect and non-interference. He highlighted the interconnectedness of security in Afghanistan with that of other countries, making a stable Afghanistan beneficial for regional and global peace. The call for international cooperation extended beyond security concerns, touching upon the fight against drugs and the prevention of illegal migration, issues of significant importance to Afghanistan and its international partners.

Analysts' Perspective

Political analysts, including Gul Mohammaddin Mohammadi and Sayed Akbar Agha, echoed Hanafi's sentiments on the importance of international dialogue and strong domestic policies for fostering good relations. They emphasized that the caretaker government's efforts to engage with the world could bring mutual benefits, not only enhancing the citizens' lives but also contributing to global peace and stability. The analysts advocated for continued dialogue and cooperation with the international community to address the challenges Afghanistan faces.

As Afghanistan declares its triumph over Daesh and calls for global unity, the implications for regional and international security are profound. This victory, coupled with a plea for collaboration, sets a hopeful tone for Afghanistan's future relations with the world. The success against Daesh serves as a testament to the potential for peace and stability, provided there is a collective effort towards understanding and cooperation.