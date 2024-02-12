Afghan Politician Ata Mohammad Noor Rejects Iran's Ambassador's Comments on Suicide Brigades

Afghan politician Ata Mohammad Noor swiftly dismisses the provocative comments made by Iran's ambassador to Kabul, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, who hinted at the potential dispatch of suicide brigades from Afghanistan to Gaza. This controversial statement was met with strong condemnation from Noor, who emphasized that Afghanistan is not a breeding ground for proxy forces.
Afghanistan's Sovereignty: Noor Rejects Iranian Ambassador's Comments
In a firm and unequivocal response, Ata Mohammad Noor, a prominent Afghan politician, has rejected the comments made by Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's ambassador to Kabul, concerning the potential sending of suicide brigades from Afghanistan to Gaza. Noor underscored that Afghanistan is not a source of proxy forces and denounced the idea of issuing orders for the movement of suicide forces from the country.
Noor Criticizes Taliban and Corrupt Politicians
Although acknowledging the Taliban's control over Afghanistan and their reputation as a hub of terrorism, Noor insisted that the Taliban's cult of martyrdom has no connection to the Afghan people. He criticized the Taliban's involvement in exporting suicide bombers to neighboring countries, asserting that Afghanistan should never be used as a platform for such activities.
In addition to his strong condemnation of the Taliban, Noor also attributed Afghanistan's political decline to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and party politics. He called out corrupt politicians, including Ashraf Ghani, for playing the victim role and contributing to the downfall of the government, ultimately leading to the country's fall to the Taliban.
Afghanistan's Political Decline: A Call for Accountability
Ata Mohammad Noor has issued a clarion call for accountability, insisting that the political decline in Afghanistan was a direct result of the self-serving actions of corrupt politicians. He accused them of playing the victim role, contributing to the downfall of the government, and ultimately leading to the country's fall to the Taliban.
Noor's statements come at a time when Afghanistan is facing immense political and social challenges, with the Taliban's control over the country and the threat of suicide bombings looming large. His strong condemnation of the Iranian ambassador's comments and his call for accountability from corrupt politicians reflect the deep concerns of the Afghan people and their desire for a more stable and secure future.
In conclusion, Ata Mohammad Noor's firm stance against the Iranian ambassador's comments and his call for accountability from corrupt politicians underscore the importance of Afghanistan's sovereignty and the need for a more stable and secure future for its people. His words serve as a reminder that the Afghan people will not be used as a platform for proxy forces or terrorist activities, and that those responsible for the country's political decline must be held accountable.
Afghan Politician Ata Mohammad Noor Rejects Iran's Ambassador's Comments on Suicide Brigades
Afghan politician Ata Mohammad Noor has swiftly dismissed the controversial comments made by Iran's ambassador to Kabul, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, regarding the potential dispatch of suicide brigades from Afghanistan to Gaza. Noor emphasized that Afghanistan is not a source of proxy forces and denounced the idea of issuing orders for the movement of suicide forces from the country. He also attributed Afghanistan's political decline to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and party politics, and called out corrupt politicians for playing the victim role.
