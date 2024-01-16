Afghan Exodus: A Stern Test for the Taliban Regime

The Taliban's triumph in Afghanistan, a culmination of a two-decade battle against the United States, was hailed as a monumental victory for Islam. Yet, the regime now grapples with a severe predicament: the mass exodus of Afghans in search of greener pastures. The primary drivers of this migration are unemployment, substandard living conditions, and a bleak political landscape, offering little hope for the country's betterment. This drain of human resources poses a grave issue for the Taliban, symbolizing a loss of the very citizens it claims to govern, and potentially, an indictment of their ability to guarantee their people's welfare.

Migration Crisis: A Litmus Test for Taliban

The Taliban administration, confronted with the human resource crisis, seeks to foster conditions for economic development to curb migration. They are courting investments from Islamic nations and advertising Afghanistan as an investment haven. However, the reality on the ground is starkly different. Iranian authorities deported over 25,000 'illegal migrants' in the past ten days, including nearly 14,000 Afghans. Over the last nine months, more than half a million Afghan migrants have been expelled, indicating the ongoing migration crisis.

Deportation: A Threat to Afghan Refugees

Deportations from Pakistan and Iran are continuing, with Iran sending back over 13,800 Afghans in just ten days. The returning refugees are provided aid kits by the Taliban, which include SIM cards for tracking and surveillance. This massive influx of returning refugees has strained the country, with over 520,000 undocumented Afghans deported in the past nine months. The fear of deportation back to Afghanistan looms over many Afghans who took refuge in other countries, as they risk their lives for having collaborated with the US-led forces during the war against the Taliban.

Afghanistan's Future: A Perilous Path Ahead

Following the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan faces numerous challenges and uncertainties. There's an urgent need to establish a government that reflects the people's will. In the meantime, Afghan ambassadors continue to represent the former republic government. Despite the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Ambassador is extending support to Afghan refugees in India. Pakistan's ultimatum to undocumented migrants to leave has triggered a surge of Afghan nationals returning to Afghanistan. It's estimated that 60,000 Afghans returned from Pakistan between September 23 and October 22. This figure is three times higher than the average daily returnees.

Amidst these challenges, the plight of returning Afghans, particularly women and children who make up a significant portion of the deportees, warrants urgent attention. The international community and humanitarian donors must increase their support to mitigate the hardships faced by these returnees. The world's gaze needs to shift towards these refugees, and the international community must shoulder the responsibility for the current state of affairs in Afghanistan.