Afghan Diplomat Assures Safety at Gujarat University Following Hostel Attack, Highlights India's Support

Following a recent attack on overseas students at Gujarat University's hostel, the Consul General of Afghanistan in Mumbai, Zakia Wardak, visited Ahmedabad to reassure Afghan students of their safety and the Indian government's commitment to their well-being. This visit comes in the wake of an unfortunate incident that saw a mob attack international students as they offered namaz on the night of March 16, resulting in injuries to five foreign students.

Reaffirming Safety and Friendship

During her visit, Wardak met with Afghan students, the city police chief, and Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Prof Neerja A Gupta. The discussions, described as cordial, focused on the safety and security of international students rather than the attack itself. Wardak emphasized that the Indian government is friendly and has been consistently looking after the safety issues of international students. She reassured the students that they are considered as part of an extended family in India, highlighting the longstanding educational and cultural ties between Afghanistan and India.

Addressing Hostel Conditions and Student Concerns

Concerns about the condition of international hostels at Gujarat University were also raised. While Wardak noted improvements in the new hostel facilities, she acknowledged ongoing issues with accommodations, underscoring the need for further enhancements to ensure a comfortable and safe living environment for all international students. Additionally, the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul has impacted the admission of Afghan students, with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) not opening its admission portal for Afghan students for the 2023-24 academic session. This development has led to discussions on ways to facilitate the continued education of Afghan students in India.

Looking Ahead: Ensuring A Safe Educational Environment

The incident at Gujarat University has prompted a broader conversation about the safety and well-being of international students in India. With the university taking steps to fast-track the academic processes for affected students and discussions on improving hostel conditions, there is a concerted effort to address the concerns raised by the incident. The visit by the Afghan Consul General serves as a reminder of the strong ties between India and Afghanistan and the importance of maintaining a safe and welcoming educational environment for students from all backgrounds.

As the situation continues to evolve, the commitment of both Indian and Afghan officials to the welfare of international students remains clear. This incident, while regrettable, has sparked important discussions on how to enhance the international student experience in India, ensuring that such events do not overshadow the long-standing friendship and educational cooperation between the two countries.