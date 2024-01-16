Affirmative Action in University Admissions Loses Support Among Majority of Americans, Gallup Survey Reveals

A recent Gallup Center on Black Voices survey has unveiled that 68 percent of Americans approve of the Supreme Court's decision to terminate affirmative action in university admissions, deeming it 'mostly a good thing.' Conducted between October 25 and November 9, the poll had a typical sample size of 1,000 national adults with a margin of error of "+/-4 percentage points.

Public Perception Varies Across Racial Lines

According to the survey, public perception of the ruling varies noticeably across racial demographics. Black Americans appeared to be the most divided, with 52 percent in favor and 48 percent against. In stark contrast, White Americans showed the most substantial support, with 72 percent endorsing the measure.

Impact on Campus Diversity

Expectations regarding the ruling's influence on campus diversity showed a distinct variance among different racial groups. A slight majority of white adults believe it will make 'no difference,' while majorities of Asian, Black, and Hispanic adults predict campuses will become 'Much/Slightly less diverse.'

Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action

In June 2023, the Supreme Court struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The six-justice conservative majority concluded that these policies discriminated against white and Asian American applicants. This decision harmonizes with previous Gallup polls, which revealed that nearly 70 percent of Americans support admissions based exclusively on merit, disregarding a student's race or ethnicity.