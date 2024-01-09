en English
Ghana

Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, has dismissed allegations suggesting his involvement in electoral violence within his constituency. These claims were put forward by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing Afenyo-Markin of instigating unrest during the recent district-level elections.

Accusations and Denials

In response to the accusations, Afenyo-Markin expressed disquiet over the actions of certain NDC members. He alleged that these members have created an atmosphere of fear among the constituents of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The Deputy Majority Leader vehemently rejected the idea of his participation in any violent activities, underscoring his commitment to a brand of politics centered on development and not on violent confrontations.

Commitment to Development-Focused Politics

Afenyo-Markin echoed his belief in fostering political growth through the exchange of ideas, attributing this approach as the key to his electoral victory in Effutu. He asserted that his political triumphs have always been achieved fairly, without any recourse to violence or intimidation. His stance presents a stark contrast to the violent image painted by the NDC’s accusations.

Organ Harvesting Legislation Push

In a separate development, GhanaWeb and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have initiated a campaign advocating for the Ghanaian parliament to enact comprehensive legislation to oversee organ harvesting, donation, and transplantation. This move underlines the necessity for structured legal guidelines in the medical field, ensuring ethical practices in organ transplantation procedures within the country.

Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

