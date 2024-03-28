Afenifere Urges Tinubu to Emulate Togo: Advocates for Parliamentary System in Nigeria

In a significant political development, Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate the restructuring of Nigeria into a parliamentary system. This appeal is inspired by Togo's recent transition from a presidential to a parliamentary system, where lawmakers now elect the President for a single six-year term. Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, made this appeal, highlighting the benefits of such a system in promoting national unity, peace, and progress.

A Historical Shift in Togo

On Monday, 89 Togolese lawmakers cast their votes in favor of a new constitution, marking a pivotal shift from a presidential to a parliamentary governance system. This landmark decision empowers the parliament to elect the President, who will serve a single six-year term, without public voting. This move is seen as an effort to curtail the corruption and exorbitant costs associated with presidential systems, setting a precedent for other African nations grappling with similar issues.

Nigeria's Call for Change

In Nigeria, the call for a transition to a parliamentary system is gaining momentum, with 60 members of the House of Representatives pushing for a bill to make this shift. The proponents argue that the current presidential system is financially burdensome and corruption-prone. Afenifere's endorsement of Togo's recent constitutional change serves as a beacon of hope for those advocating for restructuring in Nigeria. The organisation suggests that adopting a parliamentary system could lead to more efficient governance and alleviate the financial strain on the country's resources.

Addressing Insecurity and Food Insecurity

Alongside the push for a new governance system, Afenifere has also called on President Tinubu to take decisive actions to combat the worsening insecurity and food insecurity in Nigeria. By adopting measures to protect farmers and agricultural produce, Afenifere believes that the government can stem the tide of these pressing issues, thereby ensuring the wellbeing of its citizens. This call to action underscores the organization's comprehensive approach to national development, emphasizing the need for systemic changes to achieve lasting progress.

In light of Togo's bold step towards a more efficient and less corrupt governance system, Afenifere's call for Nigeria to adopt a parliamentary system resonates with a growing desire for political restructuring in the country. As Nigeria faces various socio-economic challenges, the debate over the most suitable governance system continues to unfold. The potential shift to a parliamentary system could mark a significant turning point in Nigeria's quest for unity, peace, and sustainable development.