Afenifere Urges President Tinubu to Target Terrorism Sponsors in Nigeria

Following a series of kidnapping incidents in Nigeria, Afenifere, a leading Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has made a compelling appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging swift and decisive action against the sponsors of terrorism within the nation.
The recent abduction of school children in Kaduna and Sokoto states has thrust the issue of terrorism back into the national spotlight, with Afenifere advocating for a robust response to deter future criminal activities.
Call to Action Against Terrorism
In a resolute statement, Afenifere has emphasized the urgency of addressing terrorism's root causes and its financiers. The organization's insistence on a hardline approach against those funding terror activities underlines the critical need for a secure and stable Nigeria.
By highlighting the recent kidnappings, Afenifere aims to galvanize the Tinubu administration into adopting measures that would not only rescue the victims but also prevent such incidents from recurring. The call for restructuring, the establishment of state police, and a return to a parliamentary system of government are seen as pivotal steps toward enhancing national security.
Government's Response and Challenges
President Tinubu's administration, while condemning the attacks, has pledged to rescue the kidnapped victims and fortify the nation against future threats. However, experts and analysts, like David Otto, have expressed concerns about the government's current capacity to effectively tackle the multifaceted nature of terrorism in Nigeria.
The persistent issue of mass kidnappings has raised doubts about the state's control and its ability to safeguard its citizens. Afenifere's appeal to President Tinubu is a stark reminder of the imperative to act decisively against terrorism and its enablers.