Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Politics Nigeria

Afenifere Urges President Tinubu to Target Terrorism Sponsors in Nigeria

Following recent kidnappings, Afenifere urges President Tinubu to take swift action against terrorism, underscoring the need for systemic changes for security.

author-image
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Updated On
New Update
Afenifere Urges President Tinubu to Target Terrorism Sponsors in Nigeria

Afenifere Urges President Tinubu to Target Terrorism Sponsors in Nigeria

Following a series of kidnapping incidents in Nigeria, Afenifere, a leading Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has made a compelling appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging swift and decisive action against the sponsors of terrorism within the nation.

Advertisment

The recent abduction of school children in Kaduna and Sokoto states has thrust the issue of terrorism back into the national spotlight, with Afenifere advocating for a robust response to deter future criminal activities.

Call to Action Against Terrorism

In a resolute statement, Afenifere has emphasized the urgency of addressing terrorism's root causes and its financiers. The organization's insistence on a hardline approach against those funding terror activities underlines the critical need for a secure and stable Nigeria.

Advertisment

By highlighting the recent kidnappings, Afenifere aims to galvanize the Tinubu administration into adopting measures that would not only rescue the victims but also prevent such incidents from recurring. The call for restructuring, the establishment of state police, and a return to a parliamentary system of government are seen as pivotal steps toward enhancing national security.

Government's Response and Challenges

President Tinubu's administration, while condemning the attacks, has pledged to rescue the kidnapped victims and fortify the nation against future threats. However, experts and analysts, like David Otto, have expressed concerns about the government's current capacity to effectively tackle the multifaceted nature of terrorism in Nigeria.

The persistent issue of mass kidnappings has raised doubts about the state's control and its ability to safeguard its citizens. Afenifere's appeal to President Tinubu is a stark reminder of the imperative to act decisively against terrorism and its enablers.

Advertisment
Advertisment