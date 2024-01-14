en English
Germany

AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
René Springer, a representative of the Alternative für Deutschland Party (AfD) in the German Bundestag, has made a public commitment to implement a mass expulsion of foreigners if their party ascends to power.

The party’s pledge involves deporting millions with the intent of bolstering ‘safety, justice, and preserving our identity for Germany.

The AfD has underscored various crimes purportedly committed by migrants, including several violent incidents during the New Year holiday.

Germany, in the party’s depiction, has become a ‘colored republic,’ where such felonies have turned into everyday occurrences.

The party has suggested that 2024 should be the year of ‘remigration,’ advocating for the immediate expulsion of those found guilty of crimes.

Germany Politics
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

