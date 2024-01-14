AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy

René Springer, a representative of the Alternative für Deutschland Party (AfD) in the German Bundestag, has made a public commitment to implement a mass expulsion of foreigners if their party ascends to power.

The party’s pledge involves deporting millions with the intent of bolstering ‘safety, justice, and preserving our identity for Germany.

The AfD has underscored various crimes purportedly committed by migrants, including several violent incidents during the New Year holiday.

Germany, in the party’s depiction, has become a ‘colored republic,’ where such felonies have turned into everyday occurrences.

The party has suggested that 2024 should be the year of ‘remigration,’ advocating for the immediate expulsion of those found guilty of crimes.