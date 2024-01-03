en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures

In an inspiring display of advocacy, the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (RAPP) marked the commencement of the legislative session on Wednesday with a rally at the Capitol. The demonstrators, a collective of relatives of inmates and former prisoners, are advocating for justice system reforms and improved community safety measures.

Legislative Measures for Justice

Crucially, the group promotes legislation such as the Elder Parole and the Fair and Timely Parole bills. The spearhead for the Elder Parole bill is none other than State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal. These proposed bills, if passed, would address racial disparities in sentencing and parole, thereby promoting values of redemption and healing.

Directing Savings Towards Community Safety

The legislation also promises significant savings that could be redirected towards community safety initiatives and support for crime victims. The advocacy doesn’t stop here. The campaign also focuses on the Rights Behind Bars bill, safeguarding the rights of individuals in custody, and various other legislative efforts like the Challenging Wrongful Convictions Act and the Communities Not Cages reforms.

Supporting the Underrepresented

Another noteworthy initiative is the Unemployment Bridge Program. This program aims to support various worker groups, including undocumented New Yorkers and those re-entering society post-incarceration, thereby directly addressing the challenges faced by these often underrepresented groups.

As the session unfolds, the advocacy of RAPP along with the other initiatives, will be a beacon of hope for those impacted by the justice system. Through their efforts, a more equitable and rehabilitative environment may become a reality for those most in need.

0
Law Politics Social Issues
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
2 mins ago
Standoff Suspect in Court: 'I Didn't Intend to Harm Anyone but Myself'
In a recent standoff in Greenville, 47-year-old suspect Frank Thomas faced the court, expressing that his intentions were not to harm anyone, but possibly himself. Despite his claims, Thomas is still facing seven charges, including threatening a law enforcement officer and recklessly endangering safety. His initial court appearance on Wednesday saw his bond being set
Standoff Suspect in Court: 'I Didn't Intend to Harm Anyone but Myself'
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
10 mins ago
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
12 mins ago
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
Lewiston Man, Christopher Michael Good, Indicted on Multiple Felony Charges
3 mins ago
Lewiston Man, Christopher Michael Good, Indicted on Multiple Felony Charges
Tense Standoff at Aspen Landing: An Unexpected Turn Following a Medical Call
8 mins ago
Tense Standoff at Aspen Landing: An Unexpected Turn Following a Medical Call
A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves
9 mins ago
A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves
Latest Headlines
World News
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
55 seconds
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
2 mins
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
2 mins
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
2 mins
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
2 mins
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
2 mins
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
2 mins
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
2 mins
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
3 mins
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
15 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
28 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app