Advocates Raise Awareness on Black Policy Day at West Virginia State Capitol

West Virginia's state Capitol recently witnessed the observance of Black Policy Day, an event that drew hundreds of attendees, including 300 students, to raise awareness about the issues faced by communities of color. The event was aimed at educating lawmakers about the challenges that these communities confront and discuss legislation and policy measures pertinent to the current legislative session.

Advocates Championing Black Rights

The day was marked by the presence of two influential figures: Crystal Good, the founder of 'Black by God,' and Dr. Shanequa Smith, a restorative justice practitioner. Both were there to shed light on the disconnect between state lawmakers and Black communities due to poor communication. Their primary advocacy revolves around the Crown Act, a legislation aimed at preventing discrimination based on natural hairstyles in professional environments. The Act is designed to protect styles such as braids and dreadlocks, which are often deemed 'unprofessional.'

Experience in the Television Industry

Good, with her experience in the television industry, has witnessed the enforcement of hair styling standards firsthand. She shared the uncomfortable experiences of Black women who are told to alter their natural hair, describing it as a 'slap in the face.' Good and Smith are not just advocating for new legislation, but also seeking to build visibility and recognition for their community among lawmakers.

Advocacy for Education and Health

Aside from the Crown Act, Good and Smith are also advocating for increased funding for West Virginia State University, a historically Black institution. They are also pushing for policies that enhance infant and maternal health. These advocacies underscore the larger goal of Black Policy Day - to create a platform for historically oppressed and ignored Black individuals to make their voices heard, highlighting the importance of unity in driving positive change.