The Legault government is under fire for its lackluster progress in public transportation, and advocates for sustainable mobility are not holding back. On Monday, a coalition of organizations, including Accès transports viables, Équiterre, the David Suzuki Foundation, the Conseil régional de l'environnement (CRE) de Montréal, Piétons Québec, Vélo Québec, and Vivre en ville, gathered in Montreal to voice their concerns and demand change.

A Call for Action

At the heart of the matter is the belief that public transportation is essential for the well-being of both the environment and the people who call Quebec home. The organizations argue that the current state of public transit is inadequate and that the government must invest more to meet the needs of its citizens.

One of the groups leading the charge is EVHybridNoire, a sustainable mobility organization that focuses on electric vehicles. They are calling on the government to prioritize the development of electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations and incentives for electric vehicle ownership.

"The future of transportation is electric, and it's time for the government to get on board," says EVHybridNoire founder, Jennifer Lee. "We need to invest in the infrastructure that will make it possible for everyone to make the switch to electric vehicles, regardless of their income or where they live."

Electric Vehicle Education Day

In an effort to educate lawmakers about the benefits of electric vehicles, EVHybridNoire hosted an Electric Vehicle Education Day for Georgia legislators. The event featured presentations on the latest electric vehicle technology, as well as test drives of various electric vehicles.

"We wanted to give legislators a firsthand look at what's possible with electric vehicles," says Lee. "Once they see how far the technology has come, we're confident they'll be more inclined to support policies that promote electric vehicle adoption."

The event was a success, with many legislators expressing interest in learning more about electric vehicles and how they can be integrated into Quebec's transportation system.

A Push for Equitable E-Mobility

While advocates are pushing for the development of electric vehicle infrastructure, they are also emphasizing the importance of equitable e-mobility advancement. This means ensuring that everyone, regardless of their income or where they live, has access to electric vehicles and the infrastructure that supports them.

"We can't just focus on building charging stations in affluent neighborhoods," says Lee. "We need to make sure that everyone has access to the benefits of electric vehicles, including lower operating costs and reduced emissions."

To that end, EVHybridNoire is working with other organizations to develop policies that promote equitable e-mobility. This includes incentives for electric vehicle ownership, as well as programs to help low-income individuals access electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

The push for equitable e-mobility is gaining momentum, and advocates are hopeful that the government will take notice. With the future of transportation at stake, there's no time to waste.

In summary, advocates for sustainable mobility are demanding that the Legault government take action to improve public transportation and prioritize the development of electric vehicle infrastructure. The benefits of electric vehicles are clear, and it's time for the government to invest in the technology that will drive Quebec's transportation system into the future.