Advocacy Groups Urge USDA to Eliminate SNAP Interview Requirement

Legal and student advocacy groups are rallying behind a call to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to remove the interview requirement for applicants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The procedure, they argue, is a cumbersome hurdle that obstructs eligible individuals from accessing the much-needed food aid. Organizations such as the National Student Legal Defense Network, the Center for Law and Social Policy, and the California Student Aid Commission are at the forefront of this cause.

Impact of the Interview Requirement

Currently, SNAP provides aid to over 42 million Americans, with an average benefit of $212 per person or $401 per household. The interview process, which needs to be completed within 30 days of application, is perceived as a major obstacle, particularly for those juggling work and educational commitments. Personal experiences, like that of Aviana Kimani, a student who had to exit the program due to difficulties in scheduling the mandatory re-certification interviews, amplify the issue.

Statistics and The Bureaucratic Hurdle

An analysis of California's enrollment data unveiled that 31% of SNAP applicants in Los Angeles County were denied due to missed interviews. This denial rate escalates among working families and college applicants. The USDA maintains that the interview aids in understanding a household's circumstances and helps educate the household about the program's workings. However, these figures indicate that the process may be more of a bureaucratic hurdle than a help.

Lessons from the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP saw an increase in accessibility when interview and other requirements were eased. This change contributed to stabilizing hunger levels, a stark contrast to the increase observed during the 2008 recession. Proponents argue that the pandemic proved this policy change is not only possible, but also beneficial, making the interview requirement seem more like a labor-intensive task that delays approval.

The USDA is currently reviewing the proposal to eliminate the interview requirement, a decision that holds significant implications for the millions of Americans relying on SNAP assistance.