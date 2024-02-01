Advocacy Group Challenges LA's Affordable Housing Policy Revocations

In a recent lawsuit, pro-housing advocacy group YIMBY Law opposed the City of Los Angeles for revoking eligibility for a 360-unit affordable housing project in Canoga Park. This move marks a wider trend where Mayor's Executive Directive 1 (ED 1) was modified to exclude single-family zones from accelerated development, consequently denying eight projects that had already been submitted.

Impact of ED 1 Amendments

These denials could result in the loss of over 1,100 affordable apartments. Initially, ED 1, supported by state law AB 2334, strove to streamline the development process and permit increased height limits and density in low-traffic areas. The revocation of eligibility impedes attempts to create affordable housing without public financing, essential for producing 'missing middle' housing for working-class and middle-income households.

The Canoga Park Project

The lawsuit concerning the Canoga Park project could potentially lead to some halted projects being constructed. However, the exclusion of single-family neighborhoods from ED 1 severely restricts future development. Despite objections from single-family homeowners concerning property values and increased traffic or shadows from new developments, research indicates that low-income housing does not significantly reduce property values.

Policy Considerations and the Housing Crisis

Policymakers are now faced with a balancing act, having to weigh political resistance against the urgent need to address housing affordability and homelessness. To effectively tackle the housing crisis, innovative policies like the original ED 1 and AB 2334 need to be maintained and expanded without blanket exclusions for single-family zones.