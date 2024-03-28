Advance Australia Targets Albanese in Dunkley By-Election: Membership, Funding Sources Revealed

In a recent by-election for Melbourne's bayside seat of Dunkley, the right-wing political group Advance Australia took a novel approach by focusing its campaign on the cost of living under Anthony Albanese's leadership rather than directly supporting the Liberal candidate, Nathan Conroy. Despite their efforts, the impact was limited, but the campaign shed light on the group's strategy, membership, and funding ahead of the next Federal election.

Advertisment

Advance Australia's Electoral Strategy

Advance Australia, often compared to the U.S.'s right-wing activist groups, has been under scrutiny for its controversial tactics and funding sources. In Dunkley, their campaign included mobile billboards, street posters, and an extensive ad spend, aiming to influence voters' perceptions of the cost of living. The backlash from politicians and the public highlighted the contentious nature of their approach, reminiscent of divisive U.S. political strategies.

Revealing Membership and Funding

Advertisment

In an exclusive interview, key figures within Advance Australia disclosed the organization's membership and financial backing. Boasting 330,000 members and an average donation of $160, the group received a total of $5.2 million in donations last year, with a significant portion from undisclosed donors. This revelation sparked debate over the influence of 'dark money' in Australian politics, with critics alleging that Advance Australia serves as a de facto campaigning arm for the Liberal party.

Political Ambitions and Future Plans

The group's leaders, while defending their campaign tactics, emphasized their aim to provide a counterbalance to left-wing activist groups and improve the conservative messaging strategy in Australia. They hinted at future campaigns and the potential impact of proposed regulations on campaign donations, indicating a strategic pivot to maintain their influence in Australian politics. Despite criticism, Advance Australia is positioning itself as a key player in the political landscape, with implications for future electoral dynamics.

As Australia heads towards the next Federal election, the activities and influence of groups like Advance Australia are likely to remain at the forefront of political debate. While their Dunkley campaign may have had a limited impact, the group's transparency about its membership, funding, and political ambitions underscores the evolving nature of political campaigning in the digital age.