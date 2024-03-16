ADPD Urges Immediate Local Plan Revision Amid Xemxija Development Concerns

Amid growing concerns over proposed developments in Xemxija, the ADPD has called for an urgent revision of local plans, highlighting the potential negative impact on residents' quality of life and the local environment. During a press conference on Saturday, party officials, including Secretary General Ralph Cassar and Chairperson Sandra Gauci, criticized the planning process and the disregard for community well-being and environmental sustainability.

Impact on Community and Environment

Addressing the media in Xemxija, Cassar and Gauci expressed their concerns over the proposed construction of a 13-storey building on the former Mistra Village site, emphasizing the strain such a development would place on the locality's infrastructure. They pointed out that the project would not only increase traffic congestion and degrade air quality but also significantly diminish the quality of life for residents. Cassar highlighted the absence of impact assessments for such large-scale developments, accusing the sector of arrogance and a lack of respect for communal and historical assets. Further, Gauci lamented the loss of biodiversity and the potential destruction of historical sites, including cart ruts and Roman baths, questioning the government's commitment to environmental preservation.

Planning Authority's Role Criticized

The Planning Authority came under fire for its role in the ongoing development saga. Gauci accused the authority of losing its sense of duty towards citizens, characterizing it as a 'bureaucratic rubber stamp' for developers' ambitions to erect towering structures that alter the identity of entire villages. The ADPD's criticism extended to the government's failure to address the housing affordability crisis, exacerbated by such developments, and the discrepancy between the declared intent to green the country and the actual environmental oversight.

Call for Action and Solidarity

In their concluding remarks, ADPD officials called for immediate action to revise local plans in line with contemporary needs, including the abolition of rationalization plans. They urged citizens to voice their indignation against the commodification of their living spaces for the benefit of a select few. Highlighting the broader implications of unchecked urban development, the party appealed for a collective reevaluation of priorities, emphasizing the preservation of community well-being, mental health, and environmental integrity over profit-driven construction projects.

As the debate over the future of Xemxija intensifies, the ADPD's call to action serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle between development and preservation, urging stakeholders to find a balanced approach that respects both the environment and the rights of residents.