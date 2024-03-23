ADPD Criticizes Zabbar-Smart City Road as Favoring Wealthy Speculators, Calls for Ferry Service

Amid growing concerns over urban development and land use, the Green Party (ADPD) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed construction of a new road linking Zabbar to Smart City, Malta. This criticism stems from fears that the project serves the interests of a select few, particularly real estate speculators, at the expense of agricultural land and the public good. ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci highlighted the issue's significance, emphasizing the detrimental impact on the community and the environment.

Project Background and Controversy

The debate over the new road project has its roots in the original Smart City initiative, launched in 2007 with the vision of creating a high-tech business hub. However, as the project evolved, so did the plans for the land, leading to its current status as a site for commercial and residential development. This shift has raised questions about the allocation of public land and the government's role in facilitating developments that seem to prioritize financial gains over public interests. The ADPD has pointed out the transformation of the Kalkara area into a burgeoning real estate market, driven by the activities of Dubai developers and local entities like Shoreline Holdings.

Impact on the Community and Environment

The proposed road's construction would lead to the loss of approximately 80,000 square meters of agricultural land, an area equivalent to 11 football pitches. This revelation has sparked outrage among environmentalists and the general public, leading to calls for reconsidering the project's necessity. ADPD Deputy Secretary General Mario Mallia has criticized the government's apparent preference for road building over exploring sustainable transport options, such as ferry services between Valletta, Cospicua, and Smart City. Furthermore, Mallia has condemned the notion of promoting commercial spaces like the Shoreline shopping mall as family-friendly environments, arguing for the preservation and expansion of natural and open spaces for public enjoyment.

Looking Forward: Alternatives and Solutions

In response to these concerns, the ADPD has suggested the development of a ferry link as a logical and environmentally friendly alternative to the new road. This proposal aligns with broader calls for sustainable urban planning and transport solutions that prioritize the well-being of the community and the preservation of Malta's natural landscape. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the government will address the growing dissent over its development strategies and whether it will pivot towards more sustainable and inclusive planning practices.

The controversy surrounding the Zabbar to Smart City road project serves as a focal point for broader discussions about development priorities, land use, and the balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability in Malta. As the ADPD and other stakeholders continue to push for alternatives, the outcome of this debate will likely have lasting implications for the country's approach to urban development and public land management.