The Action Democratic Party's (ADP) candidate, Pam Dachungyang, has taken the lead in the Plateau North Senatorial District re-run election in Nigeria. With 91,184 votes, Dachungyang has surpassed his closest competitors: All Progressives Congress candidate Chris Giwa, who trails with 31,183 votes, and Labour Party candidate Gyang Zi, who holds 20,395 votes.

The ADP's remarkable success is widely being attributed to its strategic alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The PDP was barred from the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) due to its non-compliance with a court order pertaining to the formation of the state executive.

Local Government Areas: ADP's Strongholds

In a significant development, the ADP has emerged victorious in five local government areas: Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos South, Jos East, and Riyom. The election results for Jos Local Government Area (LGA), however, are still pending.

In a separate contest for the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Labour Party candidate Daniel Asama is leading, based on the results from the sole local government area where the election was held. The rerun election for 16 polling units in the constituency was postponed to Sunday due to missing ballot papers. The INEC in Plateau State has suspended the officer in charge of the local government who was responsible for the missing ballot papers. The process was still underway at the time of this report.