Law

ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has expressed its dissent over the results of the recent Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) chairmanship election, in which Yusuf Dantalle of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) was declared the winner. Citing irregularities and manipulation, the ADP underlined that the election’s integrity was compromised.

Allegations of Electoral Fraud

During a press conference, the ADP’s National Organising Secretary, Alex Maiyanga, expressed the party’s concerns about the election process. According to Maiyanga, the electoral committee was unlawfully reduced from three to two members—an act that facilitated the manipulation of the election. The party maintains that this act contravenes democratic principles and amounts to electoral fraud.

Disqualification of Contestants

In addition to the manipulation allegations, the ADP also raised assertions about the disqualification of contestants. The party believes that these disqualifications were unjust and cast a shadow over the democratic nature of the election. The party, represented by Yabagi Sani, who sought re-election as IPAC chairman, has taken legal action to challenge the election results.

Court’s Injunction on Inauguration

In response to the ADP’s lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice O. A. Musa granted the party’s application on December 29, 2023. The court ordered IPAC to refrain from inaugurating Dantalle as the National Chairman until the hearing and ruling on the motion on notice. This ruling allows the Sani-led executive committee to continue in office, maintaining the status quo.

Amid these allegations and the ongoing court case, the ADP remains steadfast in its dedication to upholding democratic values and the rule of law. It has voiced its intolerance for any form of electoral fraud and manipulation of the democratic process. As the legal proceedings unfold, the party’s commitment to democracy continues to be on display, underscoring the importance of transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

