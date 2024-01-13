Administrative Shake-Up in Naches: Key Officials Depart Without Explanation

The town of Naches, known for its rural charm and tight-knit community, has recently undergone significant shifts in its administrative framework. The sudden and unexplained departures of two key officials – Town Administrator Jeff Ranger and Town Clerk-Treasurer Elvira Birrueta – have left a void in the local governance structure, raising questions among residents and town stakeholders. The town administration, however, remains mum about the reasons and timing of these departures, adding to the air of uncertainty.

Unanswered Questions

Interim Town Administrator Dave Mullen, who has stepped into the shoes of Jeff Ranger in these turbulent times, has declined to comment on the unfolding situation. All inquiries have been directed towards Mayor Bill Davis, who has remained unreachable for comment. The lack of communication from the town’s administrative wing has left the residents in a state of confusion and speculation.

Mayor’s Acknowledgement

Mayor Bill Davis, fresh on the heels of his victory over two-term incumbent Paul Williams in the November elections, did acknowledge the departures in a brief email statement. He expressed gratitude towards Ranger and Birrueta for their service and contributions to the town, but refrained from delving into the reasons behind their sudden exit.

A Controversial Past

Jeff Ranger, who held his position since 2001, was embroiled in a controversial proposal back in 2021. The proposal sought to incorporate 41 acres into the town’s urban growth area, a move met with strong opposition from the residents. The proposal was eventually denied by the Yakima County Commissioners in June, marking a significant blow to Ranger’s administrative tenure.