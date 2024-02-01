Adjaho Urges Voters against Selling Votes, Advocates Principled Politics

Former Speaker of Parliament Doe Adjaho has sounded a clarion call to voters in Frankadua, Eastern Region, cautioning against the sale of their votes ahead of the forthcoming national elections. During a campaign tour of the region by former President John Mahama, Adjaho addressed the local electorate, painting a stark picture of the long-lasting implications of selling votes for momentary monetary gains.

A Plea for Principled Politics

Adjaho likened the acceptance of money for votes to the sale of one's birthright, underlining the future hardships that such short-term gains could inflict upon families. He urged the residents to base their choices on their beliefs and principles, rather than tribal affiliations. Adjaho also appealed to the local chiefs, encouraging them not to be swayed by temporary monetary incentives.

Furthering his dialogue with the electorate, Adjaho cautioned against 'skirt-and-blouse' voting, a practice where voters may choose different parties for different roles. Instead, he encouraged consistent support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He highlighted the importance of electing NDC representatives in Parliament, along with John Mahama as president, painting this as a united front against the country's current economic difficulties.

Building a Better Future

Adjaho underscored the economic challenges facing the country and suggested that electing NDC leaders could pave the way to a brighter future. His remarks were echoed by former President Mahama, who urged Ghanaians to accept any monetary gifts from opposing parties, but to vote based on the current economic state, rather than these short-term inducements. Mahama urged the electorate to follow the example of Assin North delegates, who, despite accepting monetary gifts, voted independently.

In conclusion, the political discourse in Frankadua is a microcosm of the larger national conversation ahead of the upcoming elections. The advice from Adjaho and Mahama serves as a timely reminder of the importance of principled politics in shaping the future of the nation.