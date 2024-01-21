Adivasis in Visakhapatnam Skeptical of TDP's Promises; Consider Forming Tribal Party for 2024 Elections

In a recent political development, Adivasis in Visakhapatnam displayed an open disinterest and skepticism towards Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh during their visit to Araku Valley. The leaders attempted to woo the tribal community with a host of electoral promises, but the Adivasis remained largely unmoved due to past actions of Naidu that they perceive as detrimental to their interests.

Unfulfilled Promises and Lingering Distrust

The tribal community's distrust towards the TDP leader primarily stems from Naidu's earlier decisions, such as facilitating bauxite mining, which they believe infringed on their rights and threatened their livelihoods. Another point of contention is Naidu's attempt to merge Boya Valmikis into the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, a move seen by the Adivasis as an attempt to dilute their political power.

Political Shift Among Adivasis

Given their past experiences, the Adivasis cited election patterns, noting that they had overwhelmingly voted for the YSR Congress (YSRC) in the 2014 and 2019 elections. The YSRC had won all seven ST Assembly constituencies. This voting trend was a manifestation of the lost trust in TDP and Naidu and may continue into the 2024 elections.

Concerns About Future Political Developments

Community leaders raised concerns that Naidu might resume bauxite mining if he returns to power. They also criticized his attempts to influence Adivasi MLAs to support mining interests. In light of these concerns, the community is considering other political options for the 2024 elections. They have expressed interest in potentially aligning with the Bharat Adivasi Party and are also in discussions with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to contest the upcoming elections as a unified tribal party.