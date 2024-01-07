Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code

The Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, under the leadership of National President Salkhan Murmu, has called for a Bharat Bandh on April 7, 2024, as a cry for the implementation of the Sarna Dharma Code. This move is a continuation of the nationwide strike held on December 30, 2023, both aimed at the same objective. The Sarna Dharma Code, a religious code representing the beliefs of India’s roughly 15 crore nature worshipers, primarily tribals, is seen as a cornerstone of their identity and religious freedom.

A Historical Perspective

Salkhan Murmu states that the Sarna Dharma Code was recognized until the 1951 census, after which it was removed by the Congress party. The BJP, on the other hand, is accused of pushing for tribal conversion to Hinduism. The Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan’s fight is to bring this issue into the spotlight, advocating for the recognition and respect of the tribal community’s religious freedom.

A Plea for Recognition

In a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan emphasizes their demands and the urgency of granting the Sarna Dharma Code as per the Constitution. This recognition, they argue, is not merely about preserving their religious rights but also about fostering greater unity among the tribal communities and creating a tribal nation within India.

The Implications of Bharat Bandh

If their demands are not met by March 31, 2024, the group has threatened an indefinite Bharat Bandh starting from April 7, potentially involving disruptions to rail and road traffic. The Bharat Bandh is seen as a necessary measure to press for the codification of Sarna Dharma, a step the community deems crucial for their survival and equal participation in society.

