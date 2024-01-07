en English
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code

The Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, under the leadership of National President Salkhan Murmu, has called for a Bharat Bandh on April 7, 2024, as a cry for the implementation of the Sarna Dharma Code. This move is a continuation of the nationwide strike held on December 30, 2023, both aimed at the same objective. The Sarna Dharma Code, a religious code representing the beliefs of India’s roughly 15 crore nature worshipers, primarily tribals, is seen as a cornerstone of their identity and religious freedom.

(Read Also: IIT Kanpur Unveils Mehta Family Centre for Engineering in Medicine)

A Historical Perspective

Salkhan Murmu states that the Sarna Dharma Code was recognized until the 1951 census, after which it was removed by the Congress party. The BJP, on the other hand, is accused of pushing for tribal conversion to Hinduism. The Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan’s fight is to bring this issue into the spotlight, advocating for the recognition and respect of the tribal community’s religious freedom.

A Plea for Recognition

In a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan emphasizes their demands and the urgency of granting the Sarna Dharma Code as per the Constitution. This recognition, they argue, is not merely about preserving their religious rights but also about fostering greater unity among the tribal communities and creating a tribal nation within India.

(Read Also: National Workshop on Earth Sciences at IIT Roorkee: A Milestone for Indian Earth Sciences)

The Implications of Bharat Bandh

If their demands are not met by March 31, 2024, the group has threatened an indefinite Bharat Bandh starting from April 7, potentially involving disruptions to rail and road traffic. The Bharat Bandh is seen as a necessary measure to press for the codification of Sarna Dharma, a step the community deems crucial for their survival and equal participation in society.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

