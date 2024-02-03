Adilabad Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Launches Congress Campaign, Urges Support for Rahul Gandhi

Adilabad's Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, has kick-started the Congress party's campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. During the campaign's launch, Reddy appealed to the electorate to support the Congress candidate in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, thereby backing Rahul Gandhi's bid for the position of Prime Minister.

Concerns Over Potential BRS Victory

Voicing his concerns, Reddy issued a stark warning to the voters about the possible repercussions of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) winning one or two seats. The Chief Minister alleged that in such a scenario, the former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would likely form an alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering the support of his party's MPs. Reddy believes that such a development could be detrimental to the interests of the people and the region.

Countering the Opposition

As part of his strategy, Reddy dismissed claims that the Congress government will fall. He also ridiculed the opposition's comments, emphasizing the need for Congress to win the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat for Rahul Gandhi to ascend to the Premier's position.

Campaign Promises and Aspirations

Reddy also took this opportunity to announce the launch of schemes such as the distribution of gas cylinders at Rs 500 to the poor and supply of 200 units of free power. Additionally, he pledged to rebuild Telangana, criticizing the decade-long rule of KCR. This appeal is a part of the Congress' effort to garner support and strengthen its position against the BRS and the current central government led by Modi.