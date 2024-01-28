Adedeji Alebiosu Appointed Chairman of Council of Otunbas of Ijebuland

In a significant decision that marks a new era in the cultural and socio-economic development of Ijebuland, Adedeji Alebiosu, a distinguished member of the Governance Advisory Council for the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Council of Otunbas of Ijebuland, Ogun State, Nigeria. The late Wahab Osinusi, who held the chairmanship until his death in September 2023, leaves behind a legacy that Alebiosu is primed to uphold and advance.

The appointment was bestowed upon Alebiosu by the Awujale of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Adetona. The monarch praised Alebiosu's exceptional leadership qualities, integrity, and the positive impact he has made on the socio-cultural and political development of Ijebuland. The Council of Otunbas, entrusted with the promotion of cultural, social, and economic growth within Ijebuland, stands to benefit greatly from Alebiosu's demonstrated commitment to progress and development.

Alebiosu's Journey: From Engineering to Politics

Known as "Bush of Africa" and the Otunba Gbelegbuwa of Ijebuland, Alebiosu's journey is a testament to his versatility and dedication. From a career start in engineering in the United Kingdom to a return to Nigeria in 1967 for a political career, his path is marked by diverse experiences. His tenure as a Councilor in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State has notably equipped him with governance insights and experiences that will be invaluable in his new position.

Upon accepting the chairmanship, Alebiosu expressed his gratitude to the Awujale and pledged to lead the council with dedication, ensuring the promotion and upholding of the values and traditions of Ijebuland.