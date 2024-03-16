Adebanjo Critiques Tinubu, Ex-Govs for Missing '99 Constitution Rewrite Chance

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a respected Afenifere chieftain, has publicly criticized President Bola Tinubu alongside former South-West governors for their failure to seize the opportunity to draft a people-centric constitution at the dawn of Nigeria's fourth republic.

In a revealing interview on Channels Television, Adebanjo lamented the missed chance to insist on a Sovereign National Conference, a step he believes could have fundamentally altered Nigeria's governance landscape for the better. Now, with Tinubu at the helm of the nation's affairs, Adebanjo sees a path to redemption through the adoption of a constitution that genuinely reflects the aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

Missed Opportunities and National Aspirations

In the interview, Adebanjo detailed how in 1999, upon Nigeria's return to democratic rule, there was a significant push for a Sovereign National Conference that would lay the groundwork for a constitution born out of the people's consensus.

However, Tinubu, alongside his counterparts in the South-West, failed to leverage their positions effectively. Instead of advocating for a new constitution that could address the myriad of challenges facing the country, from insecurity to national cohesion, they accepted the military-imposed constitution. This decision, Adebanjo argues, has had long-lasting implications on the nation's political and social fabric.

Despite the initial resistance from the Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, the 1999 elections proceeded with the hope that a Sovereign National Conference would follow. Adebanjo recounts how the South-West state assemblies unanimously passed resolutions in favor of such a conference, only for the regional governors to falter when action was needed most. This collective hesitance, according to Adebanjo, squandered a prime opportunity to establish a governance structure that would be more responsive to the needs and aspirations of Nigerians across the board.