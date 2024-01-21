Sunday Panel Explores New Zealand's Water Woes: Auckland's Pollution and Wellington's Shortage in Focus

In a recent episode of the Sunday Panel, esteemed journalist and editor Jo McCarroll and respected lawyer Liam Hehir delved into the pressing issues of the week. The discussion primarily revolved around the trials and tribulations faced by New Zealand's water infrastructure. The problems ranged from sewage-based pollution in Auckland to a severe water shortage in Wellington. The crux of the debate was whether the onus of these failures should be placed on local councils or the government, and what measures can be implemented to rectify the predicaments.

The Rising Costs and Challenges of Water Infrastructure

The Central Interceptor wastewater tunnel project in New Zealand, the largest of its kind, has seen a steep increase in expenses by NZ$204M (£100M). This hike is attributed to inflation and escalating labor and material costs. The project, currently halfway through the construction of a 15km-long tunnel, is set to significantly reduce combined sewer overflows and water pollution.

Resilience in the Face of Natural Disasters

The infrastructure resilience of New Zealand's North Island was put to the test with the onslaught of Cyclone Gabrielle and a 6.1 magnitude offshore earthquake. The events highlighted the robustness of the systems in place to manage such crises. However, the chief executive of New Zealand's largest-ever transport infrastructure project cautioned about the significant repercussions of Covid-19 on the project.

Fluctuating Fortunes of the Construction Industry

The New Zealand government granted a last-minute reprieve to the country's biggest construction project amid fears of prohibitive cost inflations due to the Covid-19 lockdown. However, work on the largest construction project in New Zealand was abruptly halted following the identification of a positive case in the country.

Political Commentary on Trump's Potential Comeback

The panel also broached the topic of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's remarks on Donald Trump. Johnson suggested that Trump 'needs' to return to the White House and that his reentry would be a 'big win for the world.' The panelists expressed their views on the possibility of a Trump comeback and the potential implications it could have.