en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race

California Senate candidate, Adam Schiff, has launched a thorough policy blueprint centered on reinforcing American democracy. The policy, which constitutes the linchpin of Schiff’s platform, includes the Protecting Our Democracy Act, a legislative package Schiff first mooted in 2020. The Act seeks to bolster Congress’s ability to enforce subpoenas, curtail presidential pardon powers, and fortify whistleblower safeguards.

The Protecting Our Democracy Act

Despite passing the House in 2021, the Protecting Our Democracy Act encountered resistance in the Senate, prompting Schiff to deduce that broader structural reforms were imperative. His ambitious proposals include abolishing the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court, and eliminating the filibuster. Schiff maintains that these measures are crucial in enacting voting rights, abortion protections, and gun safety laws.

Reforming the Electoral System

Schiff’s plan also targets the eradication of gerrymandered districts, the designation of Election Day as a federal holiday, the expansion of automatic voter registration, and the restoration of voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences. He is also pushing for judiciary reforms, such as Supreme Court term limits, an enforceable ethics code for judges, and a ban on stock trading for both judges and Congress members.

Aim and Impact of Schiff’s Proposals

The proposals underscore Schiff’s campaign focus on defending democracy, a theme that has been a recurring feature in his significant roles, particularly in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the investigation into the January 6 Capitol attack. The unveiling of his policy coincides with the lead-up to a competitive primary to replace the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Schiff’s Democratic rivals, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, have also brought their respective policy priorities to the fore. Porter is advocating for a ban on earmarks and congressional stock trading, while Lee is championing her anti-war stance. Schiff’s plan, particularly the proposed elimination of the filibuster, is viewed as a bold move that could have major implications for both parties’ legislative agendas.

Despite the ambitious nature of Schiff’s proposals, he acknowledges the potential challenges of passing such reforms in a divided Congress and the possibility of misuse by elected officials who may not honor their oaths of office.

0
Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
7 seconds ago
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Under the weight of an unproductive Congress mired in chaos, questions about fair compensation for its members have emerged from the dust. Rank-and-file members in both the House and Senate currently earn $174,000—a figure that has remained frozen for nearly 15 years due to lawmakers blocking annual cost-of-living adjustments. The demanding nature of the job,
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
4 mins ago
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
6 mins ago
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
33 seconds ago
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
1 min ago
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
David Miliband Weighs In on UK's Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels
3 mins ago
David Miliband Weighs In on UK's Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels
Latest Headlines
World News
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
9 seconds
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
35 seconds
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
1 min
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
1 min
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
2 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
2 mins
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
3 mins
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
David Miliband Weighs In on UK's Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels
3 mins
David Miliband Weighs In on UK's Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
4 mins
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
37 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app