Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race

California Senate candidate, Adam Schiff, has launched a thorough policy blueprint centered on reinforcing American democracy. The policy, which constitutes the linchpin of Schiff’s platform, includes the Protecting Our Democracy Act, a legislative package Schiff first mooted in 2020. The Act seeks to bolster Congress’s ability to enforce subpoenas, curtail presidential pardon powers, and fortify whistleblower safeguards.

The Protecting Our Democracy Act

Despite passing the House in 2021, the Protecting Our Democracy Act encountered resistance in the Senate, prompting Schiff to deduce that broader structural reforms were imperative. His ambitious proposals include abolishing the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court, and eliminating the filibuster. Schiff maintains that these measures are crucial in enacting voting rights, abortion protections, and gun safety laws.

Reforming the Electoral System

Schiff’s plan also targets the eradication of gerrymandered districts, the designation of Election Day as a federal holiday, the expansion of automatic voter registration, and the restoration of voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences. He is also pushing for judiciary reforms, such as Supreme Court term limits, an enforceable ethics code for judges, and a ban on stock trading for both judges and Congress members.

Aim and Impact of Schiff’s Proposals

The proposals underscore Schiff’s campaign focus on defending democracy, a theme that has been a recurring feature in his significant roles, particularly in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the investigation into the January 6 Capitol attack. The unveiling of his policy coincides with the lead-up to a competitive primary to replace the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Schiff’s Democratic rivals, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, have also brought their respective policy priorities to the fore. Porter is advocating for a ban on earmarks and congressional stock trading, while Lee is championing her anti-war stance. Schiff’s plan, particularly the proposed elimination of the filibuster, is viewed as a bold move that could have major implications for both parties’ legislative agendas.

Despite the ambitious nature of Schiff’s proposals, he acknowledges the potential challenges of passing such reforms in a divided Congress and the possibility of misuse by elected officials who may not honor their oaths of office.