Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race

As the race for the California Senate seat heats up, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has reported a significant fundraising achievement in the fourth quarter of 2023. Schiff’s campaign announced that he has raised nearly $6.3 million from over 93,000 donors, with more than 182,000 contributions. This substantial financial influx boosts his campaign coffers to almost $35 million, further solidifying his position in a crowded Democratic primary for the California Senate seat.

Competitive Democratic Primary for the Senate Seat

The late Senator Dianne Feinstein previously held this coveted seat. Her passing in September last year has opened the seat for the first time since her election in 1992. The primary race is predominantly a contest within the Democratic field, with Schiff’s Democratic opponents being Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. Schiff’s fundraising figures, although slightly lower than the previous quarter, still surpass those of his rivals. Porter and Lee raised $3.4 million and about $1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of last year. Their fourth quarter figures are yet to be released.

Republican Presence in the Race

The Republican presence, including candidate Steve Garvey, is considered unlikely to secure the seat. The California Senate race is more of a showdown amongst the Democrats, with the state’s ‘jungle primary’ on March 5 enabling all candidates to compete regardless of party affiliation. The top two will advance to the general election in November.

Schiff Leads in Early Polling

Schiff currently leads in early polling, while the other candidates vie for a place in the general election. His campaign’s announcement of the substantial fourth quarter fundraising underscores the strong support the Congressman enjoys from grassroots supporters. This backing has positioned Schiff as a leading fundraiser in the field, earning him endorsements from labor unions, California elected officials, and 65% of California’s Democratic congressional delegation. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to complete Feinstein’s term, but Butler has stated she will not run for the seat.