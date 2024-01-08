en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race

As the race for the California Senate seat heats up, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has reported a significant fundraising achievement in the fourth quarter of 2023. Schiff’s campaign announced that he has raised nearly $6.3 million from over 93,000 donors, with more than 182,000 contributions. This substantial financial influx boosts his campaign coffers to almost $35 million, further solidifying his position in a crowded Democratic primary for the California Senate seat.

Competitive Democratic Primary for the Senate Seat

The late Senator Dianne Feinstein previously held this coveted seat. Her passing in September last year has opened the seat for the first time since her election in 1992. The primary race is predominantly a contest within the Democratic field, with Schiff’s Democratic opponents being Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. Schiff’s fundraising figures, although slightly lower than the previous quarter, still surpass those of his rivals. Porter and Lee raised $3.4 million and about $1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of last year. Their fourth quarter figures are yet to be released.

Republican Presence in the Race

The Republican presence, including candidate Steve Garvey, is considered unlikely to secure the seat. The California Senate race is more of a showdown amongst the Democrats, with the state’s ‘jungle primary’ on March 5 enabling all candidates to compete regardless of party affiliation. The top two will advance to the general election in November.

Schiff Leads in Early Polling

Schiff currently leads in early polling, while the other candidates vie for a place in the general election. His campaign’s announcement of the substantial fourth quarter fundraising underscores the strong support the Congressman enjoys from grassroots supporters. This backing has positioned Schiff as a leading fundraiser in the field, earning him endorsements from labor unions, California elected officials, and 65% of California’s Democratic congressional delegation. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to complete Feinstein’s term, but Butler has stated she will not run for the seat.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
19 seconds ago
UK's Political Chessboard: Labour's Pragmatic Optimism and Conservative's High-stakes Challenges
As the United Kingdom gazes onto the horizon of potential elections, the political ambiance is saturated with strategies and expectations, a high-stakes chess match between the Labour and Conservative parties. A distinct shift in approach is discernible within the Labour Party, where Keir Starmer, the current leader, has swapped the moral crusade ethos of former
UK's Political Chessboard: Labour's Pragmatic Optimism and Conservative's High-stakes Challenges
North Bristol NHS Trust Tops UK in Cancelled Cancer Surgeries: A Closer Look
4 mins ago
North Bristol NHS Trust Tops UK in Cancelled Cancer Surgeries: A Closer Look
Supreme Court Overrules Release of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case
5 mins ago
Supreme Court Overrules Release of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case
INDIA Alliance Finalizes Seat-Sharing Strategy for Bihar Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins ago
INDIA Alliance Finalizes Seat-Sharing Strategy for Bihar Lok Sabha Elections
Israel Appoints Aharon Barak to ICJ Amidst Genocide Allegations
4 mins ago
Israel Appoints Aharon Barak to ICJ Amidst Genocide Allegations
Karnataka BJP Calls for Minister's Resignation Over Controversial Statement
4 mins ago
Karnataka BJP Calls for Minister's Resignation Over Controversial Statement
Latest Headlines
World News
UK's Political Chessboard: Labour's Pragmatic Optimism and Conservative's High-stakes Challenges
19 seconds
UK's Political Chessboard: Labour's Pragmatic Optimism and Conservative's High-stakes Challenges
Pineapples: A Powerhouse of Nutrition and Health Benefits
1 min
Pineapples: A Powerhouse of Nutrition and Health Benefits
NASA Detects Approaching Asteroid: Weekly News Roundup
2 mins
NASA Detects Approaching Asteroid: Weekly News Roundup
INDIA Alliance Finalizes Seat-Sharing Strategy for Bihar Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
INDIA Alliance Finalizes Seat-Sharing Strategy for Bihar Lok Sabha Elections
Alaska Airlines Mid-flight Window Blowout Sparks Safety Concerns
2 mins
Alaska Airlines Mid-flight Window Blowout Sparks Safety Concerns
Yastika Bhatia: From Childhood Passion to Cricket Triumph
3 mins
Yastika Bhatia: From Childhood Passion to Cricket Triumph
Karnataka BJP Calls for Minister's Resignation Over Controversial Statement
4 mins
Karnataka BJP Calls for Minister's Resignation Over Controversial Statement
North Bristol NHS Trust Tops UK in Cancelled Cancer Surgeries: A Closer Look
4 mins
North Bristol NHS Trust Tops UK in Cancelled Cancer Surgeries: A Closer Look
In-depth Analysis of the Hysteroscopy Instruments Market: Insight Partners' Report
4 mins
In-depth Analysis of the Hysteroscopy Instruments Market: Insight Partners' Report
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
12 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app